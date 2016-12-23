Pups, and their owners, bow-wowed by new Edmonton indoor dog park

Humans aren’t the only ones happy to to have a break from winter temperatures because now the city’s first indoor dog park is offering a cozy place to play for furry friends.



Lucky Donkey, located just off Whyte Ave., first opened its doors last spring, but owner Gabriel Tay said the concept has now taken off as the temperatures have dropped.



The open indoor space has a ball pit, agility equipment and lots of room for dogs to run around on the astroturf.



Tay named the park for her dog, Donkey, a tiny Chihuahua with a serious hate on for winter.



“I created this because I needed it,” she said. “In winter I was trying to get my dog running around as much as possible in the house, but even then, trying to get him to go pee outside in the cold? Just didn’t happen.”

While lots of big, furry dogs are perfectly happy to play in the snow at outdoor parks, of which Edmonton has many, Tay points out the cold is much tougher for smaller dogs, or short-haired breeds.



Owners can come in and hang out with their dogs — prices start at $15 for a single entry—and Tay also offers hourly dog sitting so people out shopping on Whyte can drop their dog off if they want to have a break or grab a bite.

Inside the park, two-year-old German Shepherd-mix Stella gallops by, trying to keep a bright orange ball away from the two little dogs struggling to keep up.



It’s Stella’s first time here, but her owner, Amber Cleasby, is already a fan.



“She’s an outdoor dog, she loves the snow, but I don’t always love the snow when it’s minus thirty,” she said, adding that at the indoor park she can train her dog to jump, or go in the ball pit.

