Edmonton police officers help new mom change tire in cold weather

With newborn in hand, Melissa Squires looked confused on Whyte Ave — her tire went flat and she didn’t know how to fix it.

She said she had called AMA for help, but operators told her they couldn’t make it down for five to six hours.

“Me and my friend were just standing there looking at the tire,” she said. “But then we looked up and saw these two police officers coming across the parking lot, like Christmas angels.”

Edmonton constables Chad Robertson and Micheal Klassen were patrolling the area as part of their regular shift Saturday.

“We just thought, ‘Hey, let’s do this for her.’ We never turn anybody away,” Robertson said. “It’s just changing a tire. It’s what we do, but she was very happy.”

Once the spare was on, Squires then drove to a nearby tire shop. She and her newborn Rhylee then waited warmly in a coffee shop.

“They definitely didn’t have to do what they did,” she said. “I was so moved, I was so touched and I was so grateful.”

Klassen said the incident made his and Robertson’s day, too.