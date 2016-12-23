Edmonton Syrian refugee optimistic about job prospects despite slow economy

Daroo Karajoul sits in an Edmonton classroom taking notes.

The 27-year-old refugee is learning first-aid and how to cope with job interviews — basic skills he hopes will lead to work in plumbing.

Karajoul studied English at Aleppo University, before moving to Edmonton in July. Today, he's enrolled in an employment program at the Edmonton Mennonite Centre for Newcomers, located in the city’s north end.

And he considers himself one of the luckier ones.

“People who know [English], it’s easier for them,” said Karajoul, who speaks English fluently. “It’s hard for a lot of people I know.”

When roughly 1,500 Syrian refugees fled the war-torn country to Edmonton beginning last December, one of the biggest challenges they faced was learning English, the largest barrier to finding jobs.

One year in Canada marks when many federal supports run out for government-sponsored refugees. It’s also when private groups are no longer legally required to financially support those they’ve sponsored.

Making matters tougher, Alberta’s unemployment rate currently sits at nine per cent, the highest it’s been since 1994. Some economists have said the worst appears to be over, though job recovery won’t be immediate.

“I’m afraid sometimes,” Karajoul said. “But I just have to keep trying. We all just have to do our best.”

Despite the province’s economic outlook, he’s optimistic.

“I just need experience,” he said. “You can’t just sit in your house and say, ‘I can’t find a job.’ You need to get up and do things — go to English classes.”

Basel Abou Hamrah, a Syrian refugee who helps others get to English classes with the Mennonite Centre for Newcomers, said learning English will lead to employment.

“That’s the basic thing — if they start to speak English really well, it will be easier for them,” he said. “They just want to work.”

Local organizations have created a tool-kit to help businesses looking to hire refugees. The guide helps employers learn how to conduct culturally sensitive interviews, create a welcoming workplace and show how health and safety legislation works.

Karajoul will finish his employment class early next year, and The Mennonite Centre for Newcomers will then connect him with employers or trade school representatives.

Karajoul hopes to connect with a trade school to learn the plumbing basics and then get started on credits to be a journeyman.

If hired, the centre would subsidize the company to pay his wage for three months. After that, the employer must pay his entire wage.

If they can’t afford it, the centre will again connect Karajoul with another employer or trades representative.