Edmonton Uber customers now get trip cost estimates

Edmonton Uber users are now getting estimated trip costs. The new feature on the ride-hailing app allows customers to get a quote for how much they’ll pay. Up until now, riders wouldn’t know what they’d owe until arriving at their destination.

The technology, which has been available in other Uber markets since April, rolled out across Alberta on Thursday. The new feature in the app uses local traffic, the distance and number of available drivers, to estimate the fee.



Uber hopes the added feature will prevent any unpleasant surprises for riders. Although customers won’t know the final tab until their trip is complete.