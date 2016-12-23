Edmonton librarian makes calendar of trucks stuck under the High Level Bridge

Sometimes it’s fun to laugh at other people’s misfortunes.



Case in point: An Edmonton woman made a calendar of semi trucks getting stuck under the High Level Bridge. Each month features a different photo of an 18-wheeler whose driver didn’t pay enough attention to the height restrictions.



“I just said to my husband one day, ‘ God that happens a lot, it’s probably more than one a month,” said Deb Feisst.



“And I’m like, ‘Wait a minute, I could make a calendar.’ So I did.”



Feisst, who is a librarian, made the calendar purely for her own amusement.



But she thought the on-air personalities at Sonic 102.9 FM might get a kick out of it as well, so she dropped one off for them and went on her way.



The station then posted it to Facebook, where it’s been shared almost 200 times and garnered close to 2,000 likes.



“I think it hits a nerve with Edmontonians. It’s like a tongue-in-cheek, sort of fun way to look at something that obviously wreaks a lot of havoc on traffic, really affects people’s commute and their ability to get across the city,” Feisst said.



Many have asked if they can buy a copy, but Feisst has “absolutely” no plans to distribute or sell the calendar – partly because of potential copyright issues.



She’s fine with others getting in on the joke, though.

