Edmonton's needy grab a seat on 'roving drop-in centre' heated bus

Eight businesses and organizations, including the City of Edmonton and The United Way, are helping to fund the bus on its travels around the capital city. The program itself is entering its tenth year.



The bus has a set route, 7 days a week, to ensure patrons know where and when to find it.



Inglis explains its “a safe place to get some emergency supplies, something to eat, a place to warm up, and transport to a drop-in, if that’s what they need.”



More than 12,000 meals were given out last year when the bus hosted over 6000 people, with close to 60% of them sleeping on the streets.



Inglis said the warming bus is expecting even more visitors this season.

