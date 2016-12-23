Trendy 'tiny home' opens up new options for Edmonton's homebuyers

A “tiny home” in Westmount will test a new market in Edmonton for prospective homeowners who don't want a mega house.



Battle Lake Design Group is building a two-car garage suite attached to a 520-square-foot house that is similar to a laneway home. While most garage suites are built above-grade, this one is at grade.



“Right now it’s kind of a one-off, but there’s certainly a lot of interest,” said the group’s director, Chris Buyze.



He said the design is unique in Edmonton but similar homes are becoming trendy in other cities.



The house conforms to zoning regulations but is built to feel big, with high ceilings, lots of windows, a skylight, and a sleeping loft above the kitchen.



“We designed in such a way that we try to maximize what we’re allowed to in terms of height and windowing and that kind of stuff – to make 520 square feet feel bigger than it really is,” Buyze said.



He said the appeal of tiny homes lies in their affordability and sustainability.

