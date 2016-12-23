Edmonton's newest residents, a pair of rescue dogs, get forever homes

Habib and Dolly are two dogs that will have their first Christmas in a house this year thanks to a local rescue organization that’s thinking globally.

Habib is a two-year-old mixed breed dog flown in from Cairo, Egypt, in early December. After suffering trauma as a puppy, probably being hit by a car, he lost use of hind legs.

Dolly is a seven-year-old dog rescued from the canine meat trade in Thailand.



Both came to Edmonton through Zoe’s Animal Rescue.

“Most of our animals are local but we also believe that part of helping is to look globally,” said Tracy Tingy, a Zoe’s volunteer who is fostering Habib until he gets adopted.

In Egypt, Habib had to drag his hindquarters along the ground as he searched for food. He was found on the streets of Cairo by the Egyptian Society for Mercy to Animals (ESMA).

A volunteer with Zoe’s Animal Rescue visited the shelter and felt the Edmonton organization could help the little dog.

Habib was flown to Edmonton recently and is receiving medical care. He’s undergoing surgery to amputate his tail and back legs but his quality of life won’t suffer, Tingy said.

“When we brought Habib, we also brought a sense of responsibility,” she said.

The local rescue has launched a wheelchair and drag bag program, where volunteers will build wheelchairs and sew together fabric bandages for the dogs with limited mobility in ESMA’s care. The supplies will be sent to Cairo so the dogs don’t further harm themselves.

Zoe’s also partnered with SOI Dog Foundation, a dog rescue in the Southeast Asian country to transport Dolly all the way to Edmonton.

