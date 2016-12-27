Vigil planned for beloved nursing student Rachael Longridge

Friends of 21-year-old Rachael Longridge are planning a vigil Wednesday to remember the slain woman, who was top of her nursing class and whose mother is now charged with second-degree murder in connection with her death.

On Dec. 23, police said in a statement they responded to a call in northwest Edmonton. They said in the statement they found a severely injured woman at the scene, who later died.

Rachael Longridge is being described by friends as the top of her nursing class who brought happiness to all she came in contact with.

Police have charged her mother, 50-year-old Christine Longridge, with second-degree murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

“This is a disheartening crime,” Staff Sgt. Bill Clark said, in a statement. “Through the investigation, we learned Rachael just graduated at the top of her nursing class and was about to start a new position at a local hospital.”