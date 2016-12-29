Edmonton nursing grad died of sharp injuries, mother charged with murder

Edmonton's medical examiner says a young nursing graduate who was killed last week died of multiple sharp injuries.

Rachael Longridge, who was 21, died last Friday in her home.

The type of weapon was not released.

Her mother, Christine Longridge, 50, has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Rachael Longridge had recently graduated at the top of her nursing class and was about to start a new job at an Edmonton hospital.