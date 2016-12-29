Vigil held for Edmonton nursing graduate allegedly slain by her mother

EDMONTON — Tears were shed and memories shared as about 250 people gathered at a vigil on the University of Alberta campus for a young nursing graduate allegedly slain last week by her mother.

Friends and colleagues say that Rachael Longridge was caring and hard-working and would have been an exceptional nurse.

Her mother, Christine Longridge, 50, has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Police say officers and EMS responded to a call about an assault at a home in the city's northwest on Friday afternoon.

The young woman was severely injured and later died at the scene.

Rachael Longridge had recently graduated at the top of her nursing class and was about to start a new job at an Edmonton hospital.

"It will be a long time to heal," friend Danielle Bourque said at Wednesday's vigil. "That scar is deep tonight."

A couple of Longridge's home-care patients came out in their wheelchairs to pay tribute to her infectious smile and warm personality.

"She was very loving, very nurturing," said Shannon Sharon.

Chad Kidner, "The nursing community has lost a great person with a great personality to connect with people," said Chad Kidner.

Attendees at the vigil released pink and purple balloons which floated into the night sky.