Dozens rescued from chair lift after mechanical problem at ski hill

EDMONTON — Dozens of people had to be rescued from a chair lift at an Edmonton ski area after it suffered a mechanical failure.

Officials at Rabbit Hill Ski Resort said the lift stopped about 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.

CTV Edmonton reported that two systems are used for the chair lifts, including a backup, but both failed.

It took rescue crews about two hours to get people down from the lift using ropes and harnesses.

No injuries were reported.

Later Friday afternoon, officials said the ski hill had reopened and officials hoped the chair lift would be back in working order by later in the evening.

“We had an electrical problem, and then a mechanical problem on top of it,” said general manager Jim Sutherland. “Normally, the second mechanical drive would’ve got it all. (It) would’ve unloaded the lift and it would’ve been up and going sooner.”