Man killed on the job at Edmonton auto parts business
Police confirm one person is dead after workplace incident.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A man is dead after an incident at an Edmonton auto parts business.
Police confirmed a man died while working on a vehicle shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday, at a workplace in southeast Edmonton near 54 Street and 76 Avenue.
The business, Jasper Auto and Truck Parts, is a family-owned auto recycling shop that sells used vehicle parts.
Occupational Health and Safety investigators have taken over the investigation and are looking into circumstances surrounding the man's death.
Edmonton Views
-
Urban Compass
-
Urban Compass