Alberta carbon tax kicks in New Year's Day
Though grocery and gas prices will increase, many Albertans will be eligible for rebates.
Ring in 2017 with Alberta’s carbon tax, which will affect your wallet one way or another.
Alberta’s carbon tax will take effect Jan. 1 at a rate of $20 per tonne of carbon dioxide emissions, and will increase to $30 per tonne in 2018. The tax will raise the price of gasoline and natural gas, while indirectly increase costs for things like groceries.
Many Albertans are also eligible for rebates, depending on how much they make.
Albertans who earn $47,500 or less, and couples and families who earn $95,000 or less will receive full rebates, while another six per cent of households will receive a partial rebate.
The government anticipates collecting $1.2 billion from the carbon tax in its first budget year, which will be re-invested into green energy projects. Tax dollars will also be used to reduce the small business tax.
The NDP government says the tax has paved the way for the approval of the Trans Mountain and Line 3 pipelines, and will help diversify the economy.
The Official Opposition Wildrose, however, says the tax is “making a bad situation worse,” and wants the NDP to postpone its implementation.
Here’s the breakdown:
Fuel costs in 2017
- Diesel: an extra 5.35 cents per litre
- Gasoline: an extra 4.49 cents per litre
- Natural gas: an extra $1.011 per gigajoule
- Propane: an extra 3.08 cents per litre
Indirect costs in 2017
- $50 to $70 per household
Government's estimated total carbon tax costs for Albertans in 2017
- Singles: $191
- Couples: $259
- Couples with two children: $338
Rebates in 2017
- Singles making $47,500 or less: $200
- Couples making $95,000 or less: $300
- Couples with two children making $95,000 or less: $360
