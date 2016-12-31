Five things to do in Edmonton this New Year’s Eve

Fun at Churchill Square and city hall

Start 2017 with a bang! Head on over to Churchill Square and city hall at 6 p.m. to see magicians, balloon makers, live music, jugglers and acrobats. There will also be bannock making, free ice-skate rentals, and more. The first set of fireworks will launch at 8:30 p.m. to acknowledge Newfoundland bringing in the New Year, while another blast will be at midnight. Festivities finish at 12:15 a.m., and cost is free.

World Waterpark’s New Year’s Eve Beach Ball

Starting at 6 p.m., the waterpark in West Edmonton Mall will hold a beach-ball event for the entire family. The night will end with a bang when indoor fireworks go off at midnight. Ticket prices start at $45.

Masquerade ball at the Fairmont Hotel Macdonald

Celebrate the end of 2016 in style at the Fairmont Hotel Macdonald’s historic empire ballroom. Feel free to dress in 18th century costume and mask. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the event goes until 1 a.m. Tickets are $249.99.

Hit the IceWay

Lace up and head over to Victoria Park to skate through the IceWay, a three-loop skating trail that wraps around the park’s forests. You’ll be able to skate until 10 p.m., and the cost is free.

New Year’s swing dance at Sugar Swing