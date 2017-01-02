Edmonton police seek witnesses after violent road rage incident
Man stabbed near Bonnie Doon after altercation
Edmonton Police are looking for witnesses after a violent road rage incident in December left a person with stab wounds.
On Saturday Dec. 17 officers responded to an incident around 11:40 p.m. near 75 Street and 78 Avenue and Bonnie Doon. An 'altercation' between two drivers left a 37-year-old man 'severly injured with stab wounds,' according to a police release.
EMS treated the man on scene and transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect vehicle fled the scene prior to arrival, which police describe as a silver or grey pick-up.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact EPS.
