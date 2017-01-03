Edmonton property values fall as soft economy hits home

The average value of a home in Edmonton has dropped by 2.7 per cent, as the city’s economic conditions remain soft and fewer people are buying property.

Rod Risling, assessment and taxation branch manager with the city, said Tuesday that property values fell by 1.17 per cent overall over the past year. City assessors determined values of homes as of July 1, 2016.

“Most property owners will see a modest decrease in their property assessments this year,” Risling said. “The downward pressure on property values is largely due ro a softening economy and higher than typical levels of housing inventory this past year.”

But assessment values for typical single-family, detached homes — which make up the majority of properties in Edmonton — fell by 2.7 per cent.

On top of that, condo and town-home property values fell by 2.3 per cent, apartments dropped by 9.7 per cent, and commercial and industrial property values dipped by 4.9 per cent.

“If you look at our longer-term average, things seem to be very consistent,” Risling said.

But at the same time, many inner city neighbourhoods saw their property values for single-family homes spike. For example, Central McDougall saw its values increase by 12 per cent and Boyle Street’s grew by 10.2 per cent.

Risling said sale prices of homes in those communities grew because of location, causing values of other properties to jump.

“This year, they certainly seemed to be more focussed in the downtown area,” he said. “It’s basically what the market is doing and that’s what we have to reflect.”

On the flip side, many suburban property value rates dove — Rural North East Horse Hill fell by 16 per cent and Skyrattler’s by 6.1 per cent.