Art meet science: new Flux exhibit explores life with cancer

Fragments of a face—eyes, a nose, a bit of ear—dart around the screen, but never quite manage to come together in a comprehensive picture.

The video is part of an installation, called Waiting Room, from Edmonton artist Brad Necyk. They’re his take on what it’s like to live with head and neck cancer.

His work is part of a new exhibition called FLUX: Responses to Head and Neck Cancer that opens at Dc3 Art Projects on Thursday.

The exhibit features the work of six local artists, including Necyk. All of them have spent time over the last year meeting with and listening to cancer patients, their families and medical researchers.

“It was really about how it (cancer) was affecting them as humans, as people,” said Necyk.

The video installations, photography, prints, sculptures, and drawings in the exhibition all try to show the patient experience beyond the diagnosis, he adds.

“There are a lot of human concerns that get missed sometimes when you’re trying to understand a condition of a patient really quickly.”

The University of Alberta’s Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry coordinated the project in order to examine the experience of head and neck cancer inside and outside the healthcare system.

Necyk argues injecting art into the conversation around illness is helpful.

“When artists come in, (they) help fill in a bit of that equation. Where you get emotional intelligence that comes into looking at these people and these conditions. It’s a team thing.”

The exhibition runs at Dc3 Art Projects from January 5-21, before travelling to South Korea. It features work from Heather Huston, Ingrid Backmann, Jill Ho-You, Jude Griebel and Sean Caulfiel, in addition to Necyk.