Mail-forwarding fraud is up 760 per cent in Canada

Ignore your mailbox at your own peril.



Canadians are having their identities stolen at record rates as they leave important envelopes piling up in front of their doors.



The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre is reporting that it received seven times more complaints of mail-forwarding fraud in 2016 than in 2015.



“People aren’t paying too much attention to their mail anymore,” said Lisanne Roy Beauchamp, a team leader at the federal agency, which collects information and criminal intelligence on fraud.



“You do actually want to get it on a daily basis. You don’t want to give anyone the opportunity to steal your mail.”



A perpetrator of mail-forwarding fraud will impersonate their victim using stolen information – lifted from physical mail or through online and phone scams – and have the victim’s future mail re-routed to a different address.



The victim often won’t realize they have been targeted until they get a slip in the mail from Canada Post saying their address has been changed.



“Typically, if you receive a mail-forwarding request, you are already a victim of identity theft,” Roy Beauchamp said.



The centre received 479 complaints of forwarded or re-routed mail in 2016, compared to 63 complaints in 2015 – and she said that’s a small fraction of what’s actually happening across the country.



“We estimate that we get maybe one to three per cent of complaints reported,” Roy Beauchamp said.



An Edmonton Police Service spokesperson confirmed Tuesday he has seen mail-forwarding complaints locally.



In September, Edmonton police issued 28 warrants for a "prolific" mail thief suspected of thefts dating back to 2015. William Schaffrick was arrested and charged the following month.



Identities are also being swiped through e-mail phishing scams and phone calls from people posing as representatives of banks and companies like Apple or PayPal, Roy Beauchamp said.



“You don’t want to be sharing any of your personal information over the Internet or even through text,” she said.



“You want to make sure that if you’re giving personal information on the phone, you’re the one who initiated the phone call.”



Disposing of your information properly is also important – the centre recommends shredding or burning sensitive documents when they’re done with them.