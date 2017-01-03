News / Edmonton

Police arrest man after multiple hit-and-runs in northwest Edmonton

The man, who police say was impaired, hit at least four vehicles.

Metro file

Edmonton Police arrested a man Tuesday who allegedly hit at least four vehicles while driving a Dodge Ram while impaired down a road in the city's northwest.

Earlier in the day officers shut down the southbound lanes of 156 Street, south of 118 Avenue, after receive a report of a hit-and-run involving multiple vehicles.

The male suspect was then arrested nearby, at 157 Street and 121 Avenue.

Police said the man was impaired.

They said charges are pending.

