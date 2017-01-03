Three big questions about the Alberta carbon tax—with answers

Love or hate it, the carbon tax is here: The government’s attempt to entice Albertans to contribute less to global climate change kicked in January 1.



The new levy puts a price on fuels that emit greenhouse gases. It's $20 per tonne of carbon emissions, and will rise to $30 in 2018.



The government estimates it'll cost the average family with two kids an extra $338 per year in heating and gas. But it's complicated: People making $47,500 or less, and families who earn $95,000 or less will receive full rebates.



1. What will cost more?



Some — but not all — things are more expensive now, most noticeably fuel for vehicles and home heating. On New Year’s day the price at the pump increased by 4.5 cents per litre.



The indirect costs are murkier. Paige MacPherson, Alberta director of the Canadian Taxpayer Federation, describes the new levy as a tax on everything that moves. “Depending on the item the cost could be larger or smaller, but it is a cost increase — but on the goods that are shipped,” she said.



But Mike Hudema, a climate and energy campaigner with Greenpeace Canada, argues the increases will be minor.



“The opposition likes to lump all of those price increases together and put them on the carbon tax, which is completely untrue,” he said.



2. Where's the money going?



Alberta has predicted the tax will raise $9.6 billion over the next five years. The government says roughly two thirds of that will help diversify the economy by paying for things like green energy projects and infrastructure.



The rest will ease the transition by funding carbon rebates, helping coal communities shift and cutting taxes on small business.



“I think the one thing that keeps getting left out of the conversation, is that the carbon levy is a huge job creation program,” Hudema said. He added that the “substantial” number of potential new jobs are especially important with so many out of work.



But MacPherson takes issue with the money earmarked for helping companies pursue green polices.



“A lot of [people] don’t realize that a large part is going to out to big emitters, like big oil companies, in corporate welfare,” she said. “You’re effectively using that carbon tax revenue to hand out big subsidies.”



3. Will this tackle climate change?



MacPherson is unconvinced the carbon price will have affect climate change. She said President-elect Donald Trump is unlikely to create a carbon tax south of the border.



“That makes a pretty big statement, especially since they’re one of the biggest emitters in the world,” she said.



But Hudema said Alberta is now among several dozen countries that have created carbon prices, and the federal government is requiring all provinces have something similar by next year.



“When you start seeing our houses that are leaking energy and leaking dollars all the time suddenly being made more efficient, and seeing money put into sustainable transport and infrastructure… that’s where I think we’ll start to see some of the benefit,” he said.