A degree now required to apply to U of A medical school

Starting next year, aspiring medical students at the University of Alberta will need an undergraduate degree.

At the moment, students can apply after just two or three years of undergraduate study, if their GPA was high enough. But applicants next year will have to have a four-year undergraduate degree to even be considered.

Sita Gourishankar, Assistant Dean (Admissions) of the Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry, said the school got rid of pre-requisites two years ago, and is now adding the degree requirement, in the hopes of attracting students who are more broadly prepared for medical school.

“I think a bachelor degree reflects a commitment to an area of study, the resilience to be able to complete it, the ability to learn and have good educational skills,” she said.

“It also gives people the opportunity to do other things and have life experiences.”

But medical students themselves are divided on the new policy, according to Yasamin Mahjoub, the president of the Medical Students’ Association.

“We are concerned that it may add an unintended barrier for some students, for example those who transfer degrees or pursue co-op terms,” she said.

Those are the students who may have racked up a lot of course work and credits but may not have a full degree.

But Gourishankar counters that those students are the minority. Currently, 75 per cent of students admitted to medicine have an undergrad and 90 per cent have four or more years of undergrad study.