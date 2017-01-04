Alberta judge to deliver Travis Vader manslaughter sentence on Jan. 25

EDMONTON — A judge is to deliver sentencing Jan. 25 for a man convicted of killing two Alberta seniors who disappeared on a camping trip.

Travis Vader was found guilty of manslaughter in the 2010 deaths of Lyle and Marie McCann.

The couple, in their late 70s, vanished after leaving their Edmonton-area home for British Columbia.

Justice Denny Thomas found that Vader was a desperate drug addict who came across the McCanns in their motorhome and killed them during a robbery.

The Crown is asking for a life sentence while the defence wants four to six years and, because of alleged mistreatment while in custody, suggests it should be reduced to time served.