Alberta PC leader Ric McIver fined by ethics boss over electricity rate comments
EDMONTON — Progressive Conservative leader Ric McIver has been fined by Alberta's ethics boss for comments he made on changes to the electricity system.
Ethics Commissioner Marguerite Trussler says comments made by McIver opposing a price cap on electricity rates could, if adopted by the government, benefit an energy retail company run by his wife.
Trussler says she believes McIver did not make the comments with the aim of benefiting Christine McIver's business, but says the legislature's conflict of interest rules were breached.
Trussler fined McIver $500, ordered him to apologize to the legislative assembly and refrain from any future public comments on the electricity file as long as his wife has any industry involvement.
McIver says he never intended to break the rules but accepts the ruling and will abide by its penalties.
Trussler looked into McIver's comments after a complaint was filed by the NDP caucus.
