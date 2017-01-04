Earth's General Store will close if it doesn't meet sales targets: owner

Earth’s General Store owner Michael Kalmanovitch says the grocery store's downtown location will close by July if the grocer doesn’t meet sales targets by the end of January.

Kalmanovitch took to social media Wednesday to express his concerns, citing increased rent as one factor into why the downtown store is having a difficult time.

“It’s stressful,” he said. “A family who lives frugally and then having to say, ‘I just can’t buy that today because rent is coming up.’”

Kalmanovitch said his goal is to make 8 per cent more than last year’s total sales, which would mean a few more thousand dollars.

He said rent increased when the city reassessed it for business taxes late last year.