Edmonton property values raise questions over cost of growth

The city's 2017 property assessment is raising questions about how Edmonton pays for growth, as prices are increasing in the core and plummeting in the suburbs.

The city announced Tuesday the average price of Edmonton homes has dropped over the past year by 2.7 per cent, due to a soft economy and slow sales.

But the numbers show a trend: Prices in many neighbourhoods in Edmonton's core are increasing — they've swollen in Central McDougall, for example, by 12 per cent — while they've fallen by as much as 16 per cent in the suburb of Rural North East Hill.

With a majority of Edmonton's residential growth centred in the suburbs and with property taxation rates indirectly linked to property-assessments, does the dip mean Edmonton's suburbs are paying less of their way?

Rod Risling, assessment and taxation branch manager with the city, says that's not the case.

Risling acknowledged city reports have shown sprawl will cost $1.4 billion more than it will raise over the next 50 years, but added property values and sprawl costs don’t intertwine.

Property value "has nothing to do with the money the city takes in as far as taxes,” Risling said. “It’s really buyers and sellers determining what the value of the property is.”

Risling also said taking the average of property values over a five-year span paints a clearer picture.

The five-year property value average in Central McDougall increased by five per cent, he said. Meanwhile, in outer-city neighbourhoods, the five-year average showed values increase by 3.5 per cent in Rural North East Horse Hill and dip by just 0.1 per cent in Skyrattler.

“When looking at the five-year average, if there was a big difference when comparing inner versus outer neighbourhoods, then maybe a person could draw different conclusions,” he said.