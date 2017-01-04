Embattled Catholic bishop steps down, citing health reasons

An Edmonton transgender rights advocate says he's skeptical the resignation of a Calgary Catholic bishop, known for his hardline stance against protecting LGBTQ youth, will lead to a more inclusive environment.



Bishop Fred Henry, 73, announced Wednesday he was leaving his role after 19 years, due to ailing health.



But Jan Buterman, president of the Trans Equality Society of Alberta, said he feels the shift will make little difference.



“I see no reason to believe that there will be any kind of change that substantively supports trans people in that particular faith,” Butterman said. “I see absolutely no statements from higher-ups suggesting that trans people are welcome in their faith.”



Buterman did say, however, that he hopes the change could lead to more positive dialogue in the future.



Henry stirred controversy last year when he criticized the Alberta government over plans to protect LGBTQ students in schools, particularly transgender children.



“Totalitarianism is alive and well in Alberta,’’ Henry wrote in a public letter at the time, adding the guidelines “must be rejected.’’



He also opposed vaccinating students against human papilloma virus (HPV) in schools.



In his resignation letter to Pope Francis, posted Wednesday on the Calgary Catholic Diocese website, Most Rev. Fred Henry said he has an incurable type of arthritis that is also an autoimmune disease.



“I believe that someone younger with more energy, stamina and pastoral vision should take over the role of Ordinary for the Diocese of Calgary,” he wrote.



The pontiff has appointed 60-year-old Most Rev. William Terrence McGrattan, bishop of the Peterborough, Ont., diocese, to succeed Henry.



Kristopher Wells, with the University of Alberta’s Institute for Sexual Minority Studies and Services at University of Alberta, hopes McGrattan will bring a more inclusive tone to the office.



“Bishop Henry has certainly been no friend to the LGBT community and has been, I think, constantly out of step with progressive values of the majority of Albertans,’’ Wells said.