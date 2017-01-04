Fewer Edmonton homes sold in 2016, were on market longer

Though Fewer Edmonton homes were sold last year when compared to 2015, the chair of Edmonton’s realtor association says the housing market has remained steady.

The Realtors Association of Edmonton released its findings on housing sales Wednesday, suggesting prices are resilient despite the economic downturn.

The report comes in light of newly adjusted Edmonton residential property values — which were released Tuesday — that show the value of an average single-family home fall by 2.7 per cent.

The Realtors Association of Edmonton reported condo prices declined by 0.53 per cent while single-family home prices dropped by 0.86 per cent, when compared to prices in 2015.

However, the association said duplexes and row homes — which make up 10 per cent of all unit sales — saw their prices fall by 5.22 per cent.

In total, 16,170 residential units were sold in 2016 in Edmonton, a 6.6 per cent decrease from the 17,325 sales in 2015.

"[The year] 2016 was a steady year for real estate in Edmonton and many of the surrounding communities," said James Mobey, chair of the Realtors Association of Edmonton, in a news release.

“The ongoing economic instability certainly affected unit sales and inventory, but sale prices have continued to hold.”

In 2016, homes were on the market for an average of 57, up six days from the average of 51 days in 2015.

The sales-to-listing ratio was also 52 per cent, indicating the market was “fairly balanced” in 2016, the report read. (A sales-to-listing ratio compares the number of homes sold to the number of new listings entering the marker.)

“Now that the 2016 holiday season is behind us and a new year is here, we expect listings and sales to begin to increase again,” Mabey said.