Hundreds take advantage of LRT shelters in extreme cold

Hundreds of Edmontonians have found respite in LRT shelters on brutally cold nights this winter.



The city has been leaving its LRT stations unlocked between the hours of 1:30 a.m. and 5 a.m., when they would normally be closed, on especially frigid nights.



Transit spokesperson Jennifer Laraway said between 30 and 167 people stayed overnight in the stations on any given night during the first stretch, from Dec. 10 to 16.



About 30 took advantage of the open stations Monday night, and at press time Laraway said the decision was still up in the air over whether to open them Tuesday night while temperatures hovered around -20 C.



In total, the stations have sheltered roughly 500 people.



Laraway said those staying overnight have, for the most part, been “extremely thankful” and respectful of morning commuters.



“Some people have no where to go and while it may take a little extra time to clear and clean the station, it's worth it knowing that no one was left out in the extreme cold,” she said.