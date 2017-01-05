Alberta union wins lawsuit against paramedic regulatory college

The union representing Alberta emergency first responders has won a lawsuit against the Alberta College of Paramedics.



A judge ruled the college can’t require members to disclose health information through registration forms.

The Health Sciences Association of Alberta (HSAA) launched the lawsuit in December, 2015, after the college declined to renew the license of one EMS member who had reported they were diagnosed and treated for post traumatic stress disorder.

After that incident, the HSAA found the ACP had been asking members to disclose legal and medical issues, resulting in some delays or denials for registrations.

“We take the invasion of privacy into our members very seriously. It was fundamentally wrong,” said HSAA vice-president Trudy Thomson. “Getting your license affects your ability to work and that is why we got involved.”

In the lawsuit, the HSAA argued the college had overstepped its authorities by changing forms without the go-ahead from Alberta's Minister of Health. However, the ACP argued the matter was moot because the college moved from the Health Disciplines Act to the Health Professions Act.

Becky Donelon, deputy registrar with the ACP, said the college is still determining what it will do next, and can appeal the decision if it wants.

“It’s disappointing we couldn’t work together and prevent any of us getting into the court system to have a conversation,” she said. “We’re hoping we can turn that around in our future and arrive at better collaboration.”

The questions on the forms were also removed, Donelon added.

According to a memo by HSAA President Mike Parker, the judge in the case ruled the information asked by the college was outside of what’s appropriate for a registration form.

“The current regulatory framework for renewals does not permit the ACP to require, as a condition of renewal, that the information be provided,” the memo reads. “It may well be able to get the information in other ways, but I do not see that it can, at present, use the renewal process as a means to gather information.”

The HSAA is continuing to move forward on a similar complaint over registration form questions with Alberta's Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner.