Edmonton medical marijuana patient says she's treated like a 'criminal'

Dana lives in the town of Valleyview, northwest of Edmonton. She said she was fired from a private contract job at an Alberta Registry after disclosing she uses medical marijuana.



The mother of one feels her new employer — at a Valleyview hospital, where she works in patient intake — is discriminating against her for the same reason.



She said her employer has told her she cannot smoke the drug and return to work because of the smell, and has ordered her to get a form from her Edmonton doctor stating that she needs the drug and her disability is not curable.



“I have to justify the medication that he has already prescribed me for over a year,” Dana said.



Before undergoing a hysterectomy, Dana said she had taken everything from T3s to fentanyl and would be bedridden for days at a time.



Her husband says he feared the drugs would kill her.



Dr. Charl Els, a psychiatrist and addictions specialist at the University of Alberta, said marijuana users in general are notoriously bad at judging their own impairment level.



But, he said, employers are obligated to accommodate workers who are legally accessing medication.



“They cannot simply say this is not allowed," he said. "They do have a legal duty to accommodate, to the point of undue hardship."



A spokesperson for Alberta Health Services, which runs the Valleyview hospital, said AHS cannot comment on the specific case but "encourages any employee with concerns about support in their work place to bring those forward to their leaders."



AHS is in the early stages of developing a medical cannabis policy.



Natural Health Services has called for employers to start accepting medical cannabis in the workplace, alleging many users are being fired, demoted or unfairly judged at work.