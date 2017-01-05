City offers chance for artist to work at Edmonton cemetery

Here's an eerily good opportunity: The City of Edmonton will give one artist the chance of a lifetime, to work among the dead.

The Edmonton Arts Council put out a call for applications to be the first artist-in-residence hosted by the City of Edmonton Cemeteries.

The chosen artist will get to work on art as a full-time job for six months in a studio space at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. They will develop a body of work and host workshops with staff, and will showcase their final products with an exhibition.