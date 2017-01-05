Edmonton in top 25 of list of biggest infrastructure projects for 2017
We're building some big LRT.
A
A
Edmonton may not have the best track record with large infrastructure but it is still building in the big leagues.
ReNew Canada, an construction industry magazine, produces a yearly top-100 of large infrastructure projects in Canada based on value.
Coming in at 25 this year is Edmonton's Valley Line LRT, a 27-kilometre line linking the community of Mill Woods with downtown, which is scheduled to be complete by 2020.
The Valley Line is set to see $1.8 billion invested, according to the ReNew list.
Down at 40 is the Alberta Carbon Trunk Line, the world's largest carbon capture and storage project, which will stretch from Fort Saskatchewan to Clive, Alberta.
It's valued at $1.2 billion.
