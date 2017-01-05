Edmonton man killed fighting ISIS in Syria was 'honourable': Friend

The ex-girlfriend of 24-year-old Nazzareno Tassone, who left Edmonton for Syria to fight against ISIS but was killed in action recently, said he was always driven to follow his morals. "He always wanted to do the right thing, and he wanted to know what was going on in the world, and I think that shows with his actions," said Mya Schlender, who dated Tassone when he lived in Edmonton. On Dec. 21, Tassone was fighting alongside Kurdish forces when he was killed in the Syrian city of Raqqa , according to a letter the Kurdish People’s Defense Units sent his family. Tassone’s family is asking the Canadian government to help return his body to Ontario for a funeral. A Global Affairs spokeswoman said Canadians who travel to Syria and Iraq do so at their own personal risk.

Tassone left Ontario and moved to Alberta as an adult, and worked in Edmonton for the Canadian National Railway and then Impark.



He also joined the live action role-play community, or LARP, where he met Schlender in early 2014.



“He definitely tried to get my eye,” she said. “He held open doors, he made sure I was OK, bought me a couple drinks. He was an absolute gentleman.”



The couple dated for about six months and lived together for four.



“He was also really kind to his friends, he did whatever he could for them."



Schlender said Tassone participated in a handful of LARP events in the city, where he took on a character she describes as heroic.



She is now a reservist in the Armed Forces and said the two signed up for the Canadian military on the same day, though she said they broke up before she found out if he got in.



Of his death fighting ISIS, she said: “I think it was honourable.”



Schlender said Tassone gave no hint of his eventual plans. He was taking classes to eventually teach English and planned to go to Japan, she added.



“As far as going to Syria? I had no idea. But looking back on it, it seems like the sort of thing he might have wanted to do.”