Edmonton Police search for 'prolific' thief

The Edmonton Police say a thief who snatches wallets, credit cards and phones and uses them to commit fraud is on the lam.

Police said in a statement that they believe Jesse Brian Brandon, 34, is connected to at least 10 thefts last year.

Brandon alleged uses his stolen goods to target gyms, schools and even churches.

"In the most recent incident, Brandon allegedly broke into or tampered with 66 dressing room lockers at a south-side recreational facility, stealing laptops, purses, wallets, cell phones and credit cards, which lead to a subsequent string of frauds," police said.

Police said Brandon has 12 warrants for incidents, including domestic-violence, and that he is violent and should not be approached.

They said Brandon has a neck tattoo that says "Gemini."