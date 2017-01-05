Edmonton woman’s car among string of people hit by rampant driver

On Tuesday afternoon, Bethany Bucknor got into her minivan to take a break from her kids and catch up on errands.

But at about 2:30, as she drove on 111 Avenue near the Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital, Bucknor looked in her rear-view mirror and saw a GMC Yukon skid off a sidewalk.

“Milliseconds later there was impact on my vehicle,” she said.

Edmonton Police said yesterday that a driver — who they said appeared to be impaired as he aggressively navigated downtown Edmonton roads — allegedly stole the SUV and then hit at least four vehicles.

Bucknor's was one of them.

As the driver hit Bucknor’s minivan, she said the Yukon skimmed her minivan's passenger-side and spun out, slamming into two cars in front of her. Then he kept driving.

“I got out of my car. I was shaking,” Bucknor said. “I didn’t know what was happening.”

Bucknor said a woman she noticed was pregnant then walked over to her, and told her she had to jump into the snow to avoid the reckless driver.

“I invited her to sit in my car to stay warm,” she said. “We cried together in shock, imagining how much worse it could have been, and how grateful we were to be OK.”

But the driver wasn’t finished. He kept rampaging throughout the area near downtown, hitting a fence and another parked car.

Police located the Yukon SUV, abandoned, near the area of 116 Street and 108 Avenue.

They later caught the driver, who was fleeing the scene on foot, and arrested him at 107 Avenue and 117 Street.

Bucknor and the others managed to get home that afternoon. They’ve been waiting to hear back from police on what to do next.

“I was just happy that no one was seriously injured and they got him,” she said. “I was relieved my kids weren’t in the car.”