Green givebacks:Alberta begins issuing carbon tax rebates to families

EDMONTON — The next stage of Alberta's carbon plan is under way, with carbon tax rebate cheques arriving to low and middle-income families.

Deputy premier Sarah Hoffman says the rebate should offset the costs of the new carbon tax for many families, and perhaps leave a bit of money left over.

A single adult earning up to $47,500 per year will receive a rebate of $200, and a couple making a maximum combined $95,000 per year will get $300.

The money is to offset the costs of the new carbon tax, which is hiking the price of gas at the pumps and home heating bills.

Some critics call the rebate plan fundamentally flawed given that its goal is to encourage everyone to reduce his or her carbon footprint.