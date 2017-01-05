Library outreach programs to continue in temporary downtown location

Edmonton’s main library has made the move to its temporary digs while the Stanley Milner is renovated—and staff are hopeful their most vulnerable clients will soon follow.



“I think Milner was such a hub [for the inner city community] to begin with, so the big question is, are the people going to transfer over?” outreach worker Jared Tkachuk said Wednesday, a day after the opening of the new Enterprise Square location.



“We’re still in the process of discovering how it’s going to impact us, really.”



Five years ago the library rolled out a pilot project that brought staff like Tkachuk into the downtown location. They were tasked with helping the homeless or struggling Edmontonians who used the library.



Now the pilot is an official program, and the library has become a major player in the network of agencies that serve the inner city.



While it’s an adjustment, Tkachuk hopes moving the outreach program to the temporary location for the next three years will be a chance to go back to the program’s roots.



“At the beginning of this project we had to show a lot of initiative because people weren’t used to the idea of social work being done in libraries,” he said. “The onus is on us to get out there and broker those relationships again.”



He adds that he’s already started to see regular clients coming in to check out the new location, but is more concerned about people that don’t have the same relationship with the library yet.



Manager Richard Thornley said all of the programs have made the move down the street, though in a condensed form.



“I’ve been calling it a really extended camping trip. So with a camping trip we have a lot of fun, there’s a lot of enthusiasm, but there are things you have to sacrifice,” he said.



While Milner was 90,000 square feet, the new Enterprise Square location is just 17,000 square feet. All the collections are represented, Thornley said, but in a smaller form.



The exception is the Children’s Library, which was brought over in its entirety.



The new Stanley Milner will open in 2020.