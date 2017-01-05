University of Alberta student charged with cyber crimes after malware found

Edmonton police have charged a University of Alberta student in connection with an alleged cyberattack on campus computers.

The Cyber Crimes Unit started an investigation after being informed of a malware infection on the university's network in late November.

Yibin Xu, 19, faces several charges, including mischief in relation to computer data, unauthorized use of computer services and fraudulently intercepting functions of a computer system.

The University of Alberta sent an email to students and staff Thursday morning assuring them the campus computer system is “safe and secure” after a malware incident in November.

On Nov. 23 over 3,000 people were told their university passwords were potentially at risk, and asked to change their passwords.

The email said the breach wasn’t revealed until now at the request of Edmonton Police because of their ongoing investigation.

Malware, meaning software used to disrupt computer operations, was installed on 304 university computers in 20 classrooms and labs in the Library Knowledge Commons, the Computing Science Centre and the Centennial Centre for Interdisciplinary Science.

The malware was discovered on Nov 22, after which 3,323 people were required to change their passwords.