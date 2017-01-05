Para-bobsledder from Edmonton heading overseas after outpouring of support

Several donations have allowed an Edmonton para-bobsled athlete, who was struggling to raise funds to compete on the World Cup circuit this year in Europe, to board a plane.



Brian McPherson said he's paid for his flights and hotels, and leaves next week — though he's still trying to raise a bit more money.



“There’s a big sigh of relief that I’m going and as of yesterday it’s booked, so I’m getting there and I have a place to rest my head," McPherson said. "I’ll figure out the rest as I go.”



The former wheelchair basketball and sledge hockey player helped create the para-bobsled event almost a decade ago. He’s been a member of Team Canada ever since.



McPherson bobsleds solo.



But last year he sat out the season because of an injury, and his previous sponsors, feeling the pressure of the economic downturn, could no longer support him.



This time last month, McPherson’s was doubting if he could compete this coming season.



He told Metro in December he was doing everything he could to raise money.



“I’d give up both my arms if I could do it, but those are the last two limbs I have so I kind of need them,” he joked at the time.



But since then, McPherson said he’s been “overwhelmed” by the support he’s received.



URO Medical Supplies from Saskatchewan paid for his flights, and a stream of smaller donations have paid for hotels.



“I started studying the tracks, probably about a week ago, and now that it’s official I’m just focusing on that,” he said. “It’s a long flight so I should have a lot of time to do it.”