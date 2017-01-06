Councillor worried Whyte Ave towers will kill street’s character

Edmonton city council is set to debate the fate of two proposed residential towers just off Whyte Avenue, that are even taller than the contentious Mezzo building, which they green-lit last spring.

One Properties is the company behind the proposed Southpark on Whyte complex, that would include two 20 storey towers on 81 Avenue and two four-storey units on Whyte itself.

On Jan. 23, administration will ask councillors to approve zoning changes around 106 Street and 81 Avenue, which would allow the developer to move ahead.

Andrew McLellan, a city planner, said the complex would offer street-level retail and restaurants at the base facing Whyte.

“I think the development overall will contribute to what people enjoy about the area,” he said.

But Coun. Ben Henderson, who represents the area, is worried the 20-storey buildings will change the feel of the popular shopping and socializing district.

“I think once we start putting up those heights, especially on the north-side of the street, it’s going to affect sunlight, it’s going to affect a whole bunch of things,” he said.

Henderson referenced the Mezzo, the residential tower that’s planned to be built next door.

It was hugely controversial when it was proposed last year, especially among residents who argued it would change the character of the historic street. City council was divided, but ultimately gave it approval last April.

“Given it adds to the wall the Mezzo started, I think my worries are the same,” Henderson said. “The tower is only one block off, so you’re going to sense that it’s there.”

Southpark would be about four storeys taller than the Mezzo, but McLellan said they would be tiered, meaning the shorter, four-storey portion will face Whyte while the taller towers would back onto 81 Avenue.

“The towers are being designed in a way that are very sensitive in making sure they're ground level and won’t negatively impact the character,” he said.

“It will also bring a lot of people to the area as well. That will be good to support the lively area.”

The way the towers are built — or how they’re tiered — will also allow full sunlight on the street from March until September.

But Henderson said there shouldn’t be shadowing during the other colder months.

“The sun is way more important in the winter than the summer,” he said.

The city is also in the final stages of outlining Plan Whyte, an extensive study on the area for things like how tall residential towers can stretch.

Henderson said this proposal should take a step back until Plan Whyte is finished.

“Approving the Mezzo and now these kind of makes a mockery of that (Plan Whyte) process,” he said.

If council approves the rezoning, the developer is required to start constructing the towers within 10 years. They will also have to apply for a development permit when they want to build.

Tom Burr, vice-president of development of multi-family development with One Properties, said if it's approved the company would get permits shortly thereafter, with an eye to starting construction in late 2017.

He said the buildings on Whyte Ave would be built first and the taller towers second.