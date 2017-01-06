Growing pains: Not all 104 St businesses reap the benefits of Rogers Place

Business owners on Edmonton's 104 Street have mixed emotions about commerce on the strip at the centre of its narrative of downtown revitalization.

Edmonton's economy is slow, but Rogers Place and glitzy new developments surround 104 Street. Yet with news Wednesday that Earth’s General Store will close its 104 Street location by July if its sales don’t grow, Metro decided to take the pulse of one of Edmonton's most vital heartbeats.

Crickets forever?

Louis Hamel, co-owner of Careit Urban Deli, said his business dies after 2 p.m.

“There is no traffic after that, there is nothing,” Hamel said. “We do have busy lunches, for sure. But after that, it’s just crickets.”

But down the street, in the shadow of Rogers Place, Mercer Tavern General Manager Jeff Lesik said his pub is full on game nights and when there are events.

“It sucks these small businesses are closing down because there’s just Rogers Place right now,” he said. “Give it a couple of years and you’re going to have a lot more.”

Proponents of Rogers Place have said it will be a boon for business. The arena has already driven about $2 billion in downtown investment, according to the city.

But is that boon leading to sales for all the businesses along the street?

Hamel said it isn't yet for Careit, which opened in April 2016.

He said he had a sandwich and drink combo for $10 on evenings before games, to drum up business, but it didn't work.

“It’s not as busy as we thought it would be,” he said. “I just don’t think downtown is where it says it is. It might be the economy, but I think the parking, too, is a problem — many people just don’t want to pay for it.”

Transition to something better?

Brad Kahler, co-owner of boutique The Helm Clothing, there’s more to a business' success than foot traffic.

“The street is great, but it just takes more work than having a street front," he said. "It’s about relationships, and giving customers reasons to come down here.

“I didn’t expect to see great things happen when the arena opened, but once there are more people living here, that will help.”

Ian O’Donnell, executive director of the Downtown Business Association, said 104 Street is in transition, with new residential buildings opening up.

“Certainly, Rogers Place and more hospitality-type places are being impacted more positively from events and other nights like that,” he said. “But the hope is visitors see other retail and offerings downtown and, the next time they come by, they shop or pop in that night.”

Still, O’Donnell said it’s a tough time for businesses across Edmonton thanks to the lagging economy.

Rima Devitt, co-owner of Blue Plate Diner, which has been a 104 Street icon for 13 years, said she’s noticed the effects of the economic downturn.