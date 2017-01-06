News / Edmonton

Edmonton police investigate homicide after man dies of stab wounds

This is the city's first homicide of 2017.

Metro file

Edmonton police are treating the death of a man, who succumbed to his injuries in hospital late Wednesday, as the city's first homicide of the year.

At about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, officers responded to reports of assault at residence near 103 Street and 45 Avenue on the city's south side.

When they arrived they found Darrian Trevino-Sabourin, 21, in critical condition. He was treated and taken to hospital where he died at about 6:30 p.m.

An autopsy determiend he died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

Police do not have anyone in custody.  

Homicide investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have more information.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Metro Savers

Edmonton Views