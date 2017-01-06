Edmonton police investigate homicide after man dies of stab wounds

Edmonton police are treating the death of a man, who succumbed to his injuries in hospital late Wednesday, as the city's first homicide of the year.

At about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, officers responded to reports of assault at residence near 103 Street and 45 Avenue on the city's south side.

When they arrived they found Darrian Trevino-Sabourin, 21, in critical condition. He was treated and taken to hospital where he died at about 6:30 p.m.

An autopsy determiend he died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

Police do not have anyone in custody.