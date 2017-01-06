Edmonton unemployment sees small increase at end of 2016

Edmonton saw an increase in unemployment in the last month of 2016, with 7.4 per cent out of work in December, according to the latest numbers from Statistics Canada.

That’s up from a 6.8 unemployment rate the month before.

However, more people are working now than in August, when unemployment in the city was at 8 per cent.

The unemployment rate in Calgary is 10.2 per cent.



Provincially, the picture was a bit rosier. The unemployment rate dropped to 8.5 percent, down from 9 per cent the month before.

According to StatsCan there were “notable” employment declines in the province in manufacturing, natural resources, and information, culture and recreation. Employment increased in the “other services” industry and public administration.