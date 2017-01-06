Bad left turns top cause of fatal intersection collisions in Alberta
Officials warn drivers to take extra caution in dicey road conditions.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Officials are warning Alberta motorists to watch their left turns on slippery roads.
Making an improper left turn against oncoming traffic is the most common driver error leading to fatal collisions in intersections, according to a press release the province sent out this week.
“Never assume the other drivers are always going to do the right thing at an intersection,” Insp. Steve Daley with Alberta RCMP traffic services, said in the release. “You should always check for vehicles approaching the intersection to make sure they are going to stop completely or yield the right of way."
Transportation Minister Brian Mason added that ignoring traffic signs or signals, refusing to yield for pedestrians and following too closely are all significant causes of fatal collisions.
Between 2010 and 2014, 315 people were killed and 39,791 people were injured in collisions at intersections in Alberta.
Edmonton police warned drivers to use extra caution on snowy streets after recording 235 collisions Thursday.
Most Popular
Edmonton Views
-
Urban Compass
-
Urban Compass