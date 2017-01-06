Bad left turns top cause of fatal intersection collisions in Alberta

Making an improper left turn against oncoming traffic is the most common driver error leading to fatal collisions in intersections, according to a press release the province sent out this week.



“Never assume the other drivers are always going to do the right thing at an intersection,” Insp. Steve Daley with Alberta RCMP traffic services, said in the release. “You should always check for vehicles approaching the intersection to make sure they are going to stop completely or yield the right of way."