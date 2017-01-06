Police report 235 traffic collisions Thursday

The snow took a toll on Edmonton drivers Thursday, with police reporting a total of 235 collisions on city roads between 12 a.m. and 10 p.m.

That includes 190 property collisions, 14 injury collisions and 31 hit and runs.

Numbers include all incidents reported to police by phone or in person at a station.

Police are advising people who are driving take extra time Friday to account for slippery road conditions.