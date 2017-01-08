Edmonton Police celebrate 125 years

Law and order in Edmonton is currently provided by 1,800 police officers, but in the 1890s it all came down to one man.

P.D. Campbell served the frontier town of hundreds as its lone constable through the Klondike gold rush without so much as a horse to ride in on.

The Edmonton Police Service launched its 125th anniversary this week to honour Campbell and other exceptional officers who followed.

“For our own members, we kind of reset the clock in the sense that there’s a lot of things around here and a lot of history. The day-to-day activities we go to, we kind of take those things for granted,” said Acting Staff Sgt. Steve Sharpe.

“We have stuff in our atrium that we don’t even know the history on.”

One of those items is a watch given to officer Alex Decoteau by King George V.

In January 1911, Decoteau joined the Edmonton Police as the first indigenous police officer in Canada. He was also an exceptional athlete who competed in the Summer Olympics – and a soldier in the First World War, when he was killed at Passchendaele in 1917.

Police have commemorative events planned throughout the year and are gathering current-day officers to recreate old archived photos from days of yore.

Once a week, EPS will post historic photos and articles on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram so the public can learn more.

“We find that’s a great way to dust off our photo albums and share them with Edmonton,” Sharpe said.

TIMELINE: The first 25 years

1892: Edmonton, led by Mayor Mathew McCauley, appoints P.D. Campbell as town constable.

1900: With three constables on the force, the city identifies a need to hire a chief of police.

1902: The Edmonton Police Department gets its first revolver.

1905: The department buys its first two horses – named Tom and Dick – for $150 each from farm in Castor, Alta. Harry and Merle later join the fleet.

1911: Alex Decoteau, hired in Edmonton, becomes the first indigenous police officer in Canada.

1911: Edmonton Police buy their first car – a Ford – for $575.

1912: The department hires its first female officer, Annie May Jackson, who beat 46 other applicants for the position.