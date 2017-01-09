Bill 10 in action sees Christian Academy get gay-straight alliance

A Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) at an Edmonton-area Christian school is putting Bill 10 to the test.

A letter from the Strathcona Christian Academy Society and the Sherwood Park Alliance Church boards circulated online Friday notifying parents that high school students at the K-12 academy have received approval from the principal to form a GSA-like club called Sexuality and Gender Acceptance.

In the letter, dated Nov. 22, the boards write that they are “legally bound to all aspects of the School Act” but are “significantly concerned with Bill 10 and the manner in which it has been enacted into law.”

It also ensures parents that the school will continue to privilege the conviction that sex is reserved for married heterosexual couples, and urges concerned parents to contact their MLAs about the bill.

Bill 10, passed in the Alberta legislature last year after lengthy debate, requires schools to accept requests from students who wish to form peer support groups like GSAs.

The executive director of the Sherwood Park-based altView Foundation for Gender Variant and Sexual Minorities says the GSA is a “huge victory” for LGBTQ students in an environment where they don’t have other supportive resources.

However, Bryan Mortensen said the letter sent to parents was unnecessary and problematic.

“It’s kind of a double edged sword. It’s both saying yes you can have your GSA, but no the society doesn’t really support LGBTQ people,” he said.

“I think they’ve created a bit more of a firestorm than they needed to make for themselves.”

Greg Hochhalter, lead pastor at the alliance church and part of the group that drafted the letter, said he agrees with most of Bill 10 but feels alternative schools like the Strathcona Christian Academy have not been at the table to discuss how to implement it in classrooms.

He said the letter was intended to inform parents and there was no hesitation on the part of the school to provide the GSA.

“They’re asking for it, we’re happy to give them that,” Hochhalter said.