Edmonton city councillors’ salaries dip for 2017

Edmonton city councillors are taking a 2.49 per cent pay cut this year and will earn less than they did since 2014.

The city posted the wage decrease for councillors on its website Monday, showing representatives will make $98,362 in 2017, down from $100,873 in 2016.

Mayor Don Iveson is also taking a cut. He'll make $173,269 in 2017 — $4,426 less than the $177,695 he made in 2016. (For comparison, in 2016, Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi earned $218,285.)

Councillors’ wages are determined by an independent city committee, and are calculated by looking at the percentage change — averaged over 12 months — of Alberta’s average weekly earnings.

Coun. Andrew Knack wrote in a blog post Monday that he thinks having an independent committee adjust wages is the right approach.

“When the council of 2012 was debating this, I agreed with the process and still think it is the best process because it eliminates any political involvement around salaries,” Knack wrote.

“This is the only order of government that does not set their own wages and I do not believe we should ever be involved in that decision, as there would be no way to remain unbiased.”

One third of the mayor and councillors’ salaries is tax exempt, which is allowed by the Municipal Government Act and the federal Income Tax Act.

Iveson also receives $1,204.78 per month for a vehicle allowance (one-third tax exempt), or has the choice of a city-owned vehicle. Councillors are also allowed $601.25 (one-third tax exempt) for their vehicle allowances.