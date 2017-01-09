Edmonton fraudsters allegedly turn copper into gold
Police say the fake gold bars are actually copper bars plated with gold; appear authentic
Police say fake gold bars are being sold to merchants and individuals across the city.
Police said Monday that officers received information in late 2016 about the sale of counterfeit gold bars to vendors across Edmonton. Upon further investigation, police said they determined the bars were indeed fakes.
“It can be difficult to tell whether this product is real or fake upon first glance,” said Const. Robert Wellon with the Criminal Investigation Section in Northwest Division, in a news release.
“We tested the product for authenticity and quickly determined these gold bars were nothing more than copper bars plated in gold.”
Police said investigators are warning merchants and Edmontonians to be cautious if someone approaches them selling gold bars, which appear “professionally packaged and authentic.”
The counterfeit bars are being sold in various weight denominations and range in price. They weigh from 10 to 31 grams per piece and suspects are selling them for $300 to $800 each.
