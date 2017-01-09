Edmonton fraudsters allegedly turn copper into gold

Police say fake gold bars are being sold to merchants and individuals across the city.

Police said Monday that officers received information in late 2016 about the sale of counterfeit gold bars to vendors across Edmonton. Upon further investigation, police said they determined the bars were indeed fakes.

“It can be difficult to tell whether this product is real or fake upon first glance,” said Const. Robert Wellon with the Criminal Investigation Section in Northwest Division, in a news release.

“We tested the product for authenticity and quickly determined these gold bars were nothing more than copper bars plated in gold.”

Police said investigators are warning merchants and Edmontonians to be cautious if someone approaches them selling gold bars, which appear “professionally packaged and authentic.”